Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall Complication Rates and Consistent Durability after Treatment with Minimally Invasive UroLift System

WAYNE, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX ) today announced that the largest U.S. healthcare claims and utilization analysis for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical and minimally invasive procedures reveals that overall complication rates are lowest after treatment with the UroLift System. The research study titled “Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Data of Outcomes of Interventional Procedures in BPH”, which was sponsored by Teleflex, was presented by Dr. Steven Kaplan of Mount Sinai today at the 36 th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress. Dr. Daniel Rukstalis + of Prisma USC Division of Urology was a co-author of the study.

Real-World Claims Data Presented at Annual European Association of Urology Congress Reveal Overall Complication Rates are Lowest after Treatment with the UroLift System

“Healthcare claims research takes a broad view of real-world treatment outcomes through the evaluation of measures that are typically outside the scope of clinical trial data, including financial and healthcare utilization data. Existing research in the area of surgical or minimally invasive procedures for BPH is sparse,” said Daniel Rukstalis, M.D. “We found the UroLift System had the lowest overall rate of complications at 300 days post-treatment.”

A retrospective observational analysis was performed on a representative sample of U.S. Medicare and commercial medical claims obtained from IBM Watson. The analysis included 18,794 transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) patients, 9,894 GreenLight patients, 4,639 UroLift System patients and 780 Rezūm patients in the database.

Key findings of the study include:



At 300 days post-treatment, the UroLift System demonstrated the lowest incidence of overall complications (defined as a post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting): 16.3% for the UroLift System; 19.7% for TURP; 21.6% for GreenLight; and 23.0% for Rezūm.



Among the most commonly reported complications were those associated with catheterization, stone removal, and cystoscopy.



At 1,500 days post-treatment, the UroLift System demonstrated consistent durability, with a low surgical retreatment rate for return of symptoms of 6.8%, which was comparable to the more invasive surgical procedures TURP (6.3%) and GreenLight (7.0%). Rezūm patients had the highest rate of surgical retreatment at 9.5%.

Taken together, this large-scale analysis of U.S. real-world claims data reveals that overall rates of complications are lowest after treatment with the UroLift System and that surgical retreatment rates are similar among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight procedures. The surgical retreatment rate is highest for Rezūm.