checkAd

Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall Complication Rates and Consistent Durability after Treatment with Minimally Invasive UroLift System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 12:30  |  29   |   |   

Real-World Claims Data Presented at Annual European Association of Urology Congress Reveal Overall Complication Rates are Lowest after Treatment with the UroLift System

WAYNE, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that the largest U.S. healthcare claims and utilization analysis for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical and minimally invasive procedures reveals that overall complication rates are lowest after treatment with the UroLift System. The research study titled “Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Data of Outcomes of Interventional Procedures in BPH”, which was sponsored by Teleflex, was presented by Dr. Steven Kaplan of Mount Sinai today at the 36th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress. Dr. Daniel Rukstalis+ of Prisma USC Division of Urology was a co-author of the study.

“Healthcare claims research takes a broad view of real-world treatment outcomes through the evaluation of measures that are typically outside the scope of clinical trial data, including financial and healthcare utilization data. Existing research in the area of surgical or minimally invasive procedures for BPH is sparse,” said Daniel Rukstalis, M.D. “We found the UroLift System had the lowest overall rate of complications at 300 days post-treatment.”

A retrospective observational analysis was performed on a representative sample of U.S. Medicare and commercial medical claims obtained from IBM Watson. The analysis included 18,794 transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) patients, 9,894 GreenLight patients, 4,639 UroLift System patients and 780 Rezūm patients in the database.

Key findings of the study include:

  • At 300 days post-treatment, the UroLift System demonstrated the lowest incidence of overall complications (defined as a post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting): 16.3% for the UroLift System; 19.7% for TURP; 21.6% for GreenLight; and 23.0% for Rezūm.
  • Among the most commonly reported complications were those associated with catheterization, stone removal, and cystoscopy.
  • At 1,500 days post-treatment, the UroLift System demonstrated consistent durability, with a low surgical retreatment rate for return of symptoms of 6.8%, which was comparable to the more invasive surgical procedures TURP (6.3%) and GreenLight (7.0%). Rezūm patients had the highest rate of surgical retreatment at 9.5%.

Taken together, this large-scale analysis of U.S. real-world claims data reveals that overall rates of complications are lowest after treatment with the UroLift System and that surgical retreatment rates are similar among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight procedures. The surgical retreatment rate is highest for Rezūm.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall Complication Rates and Consistent Durability after Treatment with Minimally Invasive UroLift System Real-World Claims Data Presented at Annual European Association of Urology Congress Reveal Overall Complication Rates are Lowest after Treatment with the UroLift SystemWAYNE, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Descartes Acquires GreenMile
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus