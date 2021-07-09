checkAd

Morphic Reports New Data from Positive Phase 1 Study of MORF-057, Oral Integrin Inhibitor Candidate for IBD

MORF-057 well tolerated across all phase 1 cohorts

Dose-dependent α4β7 receptor occupancy (RO) observed with receptor saturation at 100 mg dose

Biomarker changes including lymphocyte subset migration and CCR9 transcript levels provide early proof of biology

WALTHAM, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced positive results from its full phase 1 clinical trial for MORF-057, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The data were shared today in an ePoster presentation at the Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress. The additional data shared today include detail regarding the safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) performance of MORF-057 in healthy subjects.

“The complete phase 1 clinical data set including a favorable safety profile, predictable PK and excellent PD results, confirm MORF-057 as a very strong candidate for oral therapy in inflammatory bowel disease. Notably, MORF-057’s substantial effect on α4β7-expressing lymphocyte migration and CCR9 transcripts in a short two-week dosing period in healthy subjects provides evidence of the selective blockage of lymphocyte homing, a well-validated mechanism for combating the pathological inflammation in IBD,” said Peter Linde, M.D., chief medical officer at Morphic Therapeutic. “We have high confidence as we prepare for a MORF-057 phase 2 clinical program in patients with ulcerative colitis. Our increased conviction is based on the expanded safety profile and even stronger RO data reported today, in combination with biomarker data which we believe provide us with strong evidence of proof of biology.”

ECCO ePoster #306, titled MORF-057, an oral selective α4β7 integrin inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease, leads to specific target engagement in a single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy subjects, was presented today by Adrian S. Ray, Ph.D., head of biology and translation at Morphic, is viewable on Morphic Therapeutic’s website here.

The MORF-057 phase 1 study included single ascending dose (SAD), multiple ascending dose (MAD), and food effect (FE) cohorts evaluating MORF-057 safety, PK, and PD. Healthy subjects were randomized 3:1 to receive a single dose of MORF-057 at 25, 50, 100, 150 and 400 mg or matching placebo in the SAD cohorts; or twice daily (BID) doses of 25, 50 and 100 mg MORF-057 or matching placebo for a total of 14 days in the MAD cohorts. A total of 67 eligible healthy subjects were enrolled into the studies, with 36 in the SAD, nine in the FE and 22 in the MAD cohorts. 66 subjects completed study treatment and one from the 50 mg BID MAD cohort withdrew consent for personal reasons.

