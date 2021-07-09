checkAd

MultiPlan Corporation Responds to Investor Concerns and Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Reaffirms FY 2021 Guidance

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, is aware of ongoing discussions in the media and among the investor community regarding the potential impact of a reported policy change by one of MultiPlan's clients. MultiPlan’s policy is not to respond to speculation and to update investors only as a part of its regular reporting process, but in light of the level of interest in this subject, the Company feels compelled to respond.

Based on the Company’s understanding and its team's economic analysis of this client policy change, to date, MultiPlan does not believe it will have a material impact on its business when implemented, and as such the Company is reaffirming the full year 2021 guidance it provided on May 13, 2021. As the Company has said previously, its largest customers continue to rely on the Company’s cost management solutions, and MultiPlan will work with its clients to implement their programs to deliver the best results for them and for their members.

MultiPlan also announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested investors and other parties can access the conference call using the link below:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8938558

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our and our subsidiaries’ opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “seeks,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release, including the discussion of the Company’s guidance for full year 2021 results, and these forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, operational and financial performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market material and management’s expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting the business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, including: the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects on our projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial metrics; loss of our customers, particularly our largest customers; decreases in our existing market share or the size of our Preferred Provider Organization networks; effects of competition; effects of pricing pressure; the inability of our customers to pay for our services; decreases in discounts from providers; the loss of our existing relationships with providers; the loss of key members of our management team; pressure to limit access to preferred provider networks; the ability to achieve the goals of our strategic plans and recognize the anticipated strategic, operational, growth and efficiency benefits when expected; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; changes in our industry; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our ability to protect proprietary applications; our inability to expand our network infrastructure; our ability to remediate any material weakness or maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; changes in our regulatory environment, including healthcare law and regulations; the expansion of privacy and security laws; heightened enforcement activity by government agencies; our ability to pay interest and principal on our notes and other indebtedness; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other political, economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors disclosed in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings; and other factors beyond our control.

