SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference 2021

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics, today announced that Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, president and CEO, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, July 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYP). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile and scalable DiversitAb platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It rapidly produces natural, specifically-targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies at commercial scale. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

About Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.
 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus within the life sciences industry. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Samuel J. Reich. For more information, visit www.bigcypressaccorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the development of SAB-185, and the proposed business combination between Big Cypress and SAB. These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, will differ from assumption and are beyond the control of SAB.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21