Verano Maximizes Ohio Footprint by Closing on Acquisition of Dayton Dispensary, Mad River Remedies

  • The accretive transaction brings the Company’s Ohio retail footprint to five dispensaries, the maximum permitted in the state.
  • The addition of the Mad River Remedies dispensary provides coverage of the Dayton metropolitan area which has a population of nearly 800,000.
  • The dispensary location is in close proximity to both the University of Dayton and Wright State University campus communities.

CHICAGO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has closed its acquisition of Mad River Remedies, LLC, a highly productive dispensary in Dayton, Ohio.

With the closing of this transaction the Company now operates five dispensaries across Ohio, the maximum permitted in the state, with existing retail storefronts in Bowling Green, Canton, Cincinnati, and Newark.

“Over the course of the last year, Ohio developed into a core market for us, and we’re pleased to gain coverage of the substantial Dayton market through this acquisition of Mad River Remedies,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “The dispensary is located just a few miles from the busy and beautiful downtown Dayton area, in the Riverside community, and is positioned across the street from the National Museum of the US Air Force. Ohio’s burgeoning medical cannabis market provides an opportunity for us to leverage our proven, vertically integrated model, enabling revenue growth while serving the considerable patient community.”

The Company’s comprehensive offering of premium medical cannabis products, sold under the Verano, Avexia, and Encore brands, are available to registered Ohio patients through its own five store footprint and more than 40 other licensed retailers across the state.

About Verano Holdings Corp.
Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products across the United States. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, the Company produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. The Company designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com

