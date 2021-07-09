Verano Maximizes Ohio Footprint by Closing on Acquisition of Dayton Dispensary, Mad River Remedies

With the closing of this transaction the Company now operates five dispensaries across Ohio, the maximum permitted in the state, with existing retail storefronts in Bowling Green, Canton, Cincinnati, and Newark.

“Over the course of the last year, Ohio developed into a core market for us, and we’re pleased to gain coverage of the substantial Dayton market through this acquisition of Mad River Remedies,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “The dispensary is located just a few miles from the busy and beautiful downtown Dayton area, in the Riverside community, and is positioned across the street from the National Museum of the US Air Force. Ohio’s burgeoning medical cannabis market provides an opportunity for us to leverage our proven, vertically integrated model, enabling revenue growth while serving the considerable patient community.”

The Company’s comprehensive offering of premium medical cannabis products, sold under the Verano, Avexia, and Encore brands, are available to registered Ohio patients through its own five store footprint and more than 40 other licensed retailers across the state.

About Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products across the United States. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, the Company produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. The Company designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com