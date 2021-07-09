checkAd

Emerita Provides Update on New Developments in Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the presiding judge of Court No. 3 of Seville, Judge Patricia Fernandez, has issued new indictments for the irregularities committed in the awarding of the Aznalcollar public tender, abiding by the mandate of the Superior Court’s ruling (Please see the Company’s June 24, 2021 press release). This is an important development in that this is the initial court that heard the charges and until recently was not fully aligned with the Superior Court’s (Provincial) rulings. Upon final review of the body of evidence, the presiding judge of Court No. 3 has reconsidered the courts position relative to earlier rulings and has increased the number of people charged with crimes as well as added an additional serious charge to be considered during the upcoming trial.

The new indictment includes the following:

  1. Increases the number of accused people from 9 to 16.
  2. Increases the charges to the following 4 crimes related to the award of the tender:
    • Administrative Prevarication
    • Influence peddling
    • Management fraud
    • Embezzlement due to unfair management

The new order of Judge Fernandez is in line with the judicial resolution of the recently issued provincial court of Seville. It is noteworthy that Judge Fernandez had previously, on two occasions, rejected the case against the accused and it was sent to appeal where the appellate court ruled that it had to be reopened. All levels of the courts are now in agreement with respect to the commission of criminal offenses related to the Aznalcollar public tender. 

Judge Fernandez’s indictment also included the following allegations:

  • The owners of Magtel / Minorbis used their relationship with the Secretary of Industry for Andalusia at the time of the public tender to influence the awarding of the tender in favor of Minorbis-Grupo México at that time.
  • Mr. Vicente Fernández, the former President of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales SEPI (The Spanish state-owned industrial holding company), influenced and instructed the General Director of Mines, María José Asensio and the members of the panel to resolve the bidding process in favor of Minorbis-Grupo México.

Judge Fernandez’s indictment stated that these alleged crimes have caused “patrimonial damage to the public treasury” that would constitute the crime of embezzlement by unfair management, as it is specified in the Spanish Penal Code. The Judge also stated that, “It was obviated that the selection criteria in accordance with the general principles of public procurement should be the most economically advantageous offer, formally stating that the economic proposal of Emerita was 641.5 million, while the of Minorbis-Grupo México was 304.6 million.”

