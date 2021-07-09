Cenovus Energy Inc. Announced as Consortium Member for Acceleware’s Marwayne RF XL Pilot
CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXE), a leading developer of electrification technologies targeting low-cost, low-carbon
and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, is pleased to announce that Cenovus Energy Inc. (“Cenovus”) has joined the commercial-scale RF XL pilot project at Marwayne (the “Pilot”) as a
consortium member. Cenovus will provide funding of up to $2 million and technical expertise in support of the Pilot under the terms of an agreement with Acceleware.
In exchange for the funding, Cenovus will be able to provide input into Pilot designs and test specifications prior to completion, and will receive, along with the other Pilot participants, exclusive access to the full set of detailed technical data and test results for one year following completion of the Pilot. Acceleware has granted Cenovus prioritized rights to host a subsequent test of Acceleware’s RF XL technology, preferred pricing on pre-commercial products, and preferred access to RF XL products over operators who do not participate in the Pilot.
“Getting to a low-carbon energy future is complex and will require a multitude of solutions, a realization that this will be a transition over time, and a lot of players who are willing to actively participate. We are very pleased that Cenovus is coming on board as a third major oil sands partner in our Marwayne RF XL commercial pilot – particularly in light of their participation in the recently announced Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero collaborative initiative,” said Geoff Clark, CEO of Acceleware. “While carbon capture technologies are a terrific and necessary innovation, it’s heartening to also see support for commercialization efforts for next generation technologies such as ours – one that is capable of near zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.”
Acceleware has moved further into the execution phase of the Pilot. With the Marwayne site cleared in early 2021, barring unforeseen delays, construction at the site is scheduled to be complete in Q3 2021, with power up and heating following shortly thereafter. While the initial heating phase is planned for approximately six months, this period may be extended to allow Acceleware to capture additional information on the efficiency and operation of the technology.
