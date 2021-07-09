Cenovus Energy Inc. Announced as Consortium Member for Acceleware’s Marwayne RF XL Pilot

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXE), a leading developer of electrification technologies targeting low-cost, low-carbon and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, is pleased to announce that Cenovus Energy Inc. (“Cenovus”) has joined the commercial-scale RF XL pilot project at Marwayne (the “Pilot”) as a consortium member. Cenovus will provide funding of up to $2 million and technical expertise in support of the Pilot under the terms of an agreement with Acceleware.



In exchange for the funding, Cenovus will be able to provide input into Pilot designs and test specifications prior to completion, and will receive, along with the other Pilot participants, exclusive access to the full set of detailed technical data and test results for one year following completion of the Pilot. Acceleware has granted Cenovus prioritized rights to host a subsequent test of Acceleware’s RF XL technology, preferred pricing on pre-commercial products, and preferred access to RF XL products over operators who do not participate in the Pilot.