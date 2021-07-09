checkAd

Apollo Closes Amalgamation with Stronghold and Creates Significant US Pure Silver Exploration and Development Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V: APGO) is pleased to announce it has closed the amalgamation transaction and has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares (the “Transaction”) of privately held Stronghold Silver Corp. (“Stronghold”). Apollo, through its 100% owned Stronghold subsidiary now holds rights to three large scale silver projects: Waterloo and Langtry in California and The Silver District in Arizona. With the closing of the Transaction Apollo has become a leading US focused silver exploration and development company.

Highlights:

  • A US based pure silver opportunity with three advanced assets in mining friendly regions of Southeast California and Arizona;
  • Over 100 million (“M”) ounces of silver in one of three historic resources(1). Significant exploration upside;
  • As announced on July 7, 2021, the successful closing of a brokered $52.9 M financing provides significant capital to advance the Company.

The Apollo silver assets represent some of the largest, undeveloped, advanced silver projects in the US. In addition, the assets are silver-barite systems with 10-12% barite, a mineral deemed critical to the US economy and sourced primarily through importation, with China being the major supplier.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Apollo Chairman, Andrew Bowering said, “The closing of this amalgamation is a major achievement and the realization of a transformation step in our vision to become the next mid-tier US silver producer.”

Tom Peregoodoff, CEO, commented, “I am very pleased to announce the unconditional closing of the Apollo-Stronghold amalgamation. It is the culmination of the hard work of a number of people whom I wish to thank. I also wish to acknowledge the tremendous support we received from current shareholders and welcome the new institutional backers who strongly support the financing. I very much look forward to working with all stakeholders as we deliver on our stated objective of creating an intermediate US focused pure silver company and realize the value of our portfolio of high-quality advanced silver assets.”

