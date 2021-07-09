Huazhu Group Limited Announces License Agreement between Steigenberger and Porsche Design Group to Establish a Joint Hotel Brand

SHANGHAI, China, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, announced that Steigenberger Hotels AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huazhu, and Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (“Porsche Design Group”) signed a license agreement to jointly develop a new unique and exclusive hotel brand named Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels. This hotel brand will be positioned as a luxury lifestyle brand. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels are expected to be launched in selected international metropolises.



About Porsche Design Group

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, Porsche Design Group’s products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store www.porsche-design.com.

About Huazhu

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of March 31, 2021, Huazhu operated 6,881 hotels with 662,512 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.