Avisa Diagnostics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events
SANTA FE, N.M. and MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care
biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, announced today that the Company will participate in several virtual investor events in July.
David S. Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avisa, will give a company presentation at the events listed below. Investors interested in participating in any of the events can register using the links provided. Replays of the live events will be made available on the Avisa website in the Investors section.
Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow
July 9, 2021, 12pm ET
Register here: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non ...
Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow
July 20, 2021, 12pm ET
Register here: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non ...
Family Office Networks Webinar, “World’s First Breath Test Designed to Detect & Monitor Pulmonary Infections”
July 22, 2021, 1pm ET
Register here: https://familyofficenetworks.com/fonevents/fon-webinar-series-worlds-f ...
About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.
Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
