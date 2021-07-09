Avisa Diagnostics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA FE, N.M. and MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, announced today that the Company will participate in several virtual investor events in July.



David S. Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avisa, will give a company presentation at the events listed below. Investors interested in participating in any of the events can register using the links provided. Replays of the live events will be made available on the Avisa website in the Investors section.