Vestas Preselected for 900 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Germany

Autor: PLX AI
09.07.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas has been named the pre-selected tenderer at EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht project to supply the offshore wind turbines, which, depending on a firm and unconditional order eventually being signed, will mark the world`s first commercial …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has been named the pre-selected tenderer at EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht project to supply the offshore wind turbines, which, depending on a firm and unconditional order eventually being signed, will mark the world`s first commercial deployment of the new V236-15.0 MW offshore turbine.
  • Vestas was pre-selected through an EU tender process to provide V236-15.0 MW turbines for installation at the project in 2025
  • The He Dreiht project is located in the German North Sea within 85 km of the island of Borkum and 104 km west of the island of Helgoland
  • Turbines are expected to begin being installed in the second quarter of 2025, with full park commissioning anticipated for the fourth quarter of the same year


Wertpapier


