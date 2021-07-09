Vestas Preselected for 900 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Germany
(PLX AI) – Vestas has been named the pre-selected tenderer at EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht project to supply the offshore wind turbines, which, depending on a firm and unconditional order eventually being signed, will mark the world`s first commercial …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has been named the pre-selected tenderer at EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht project to supply the offshore wind turbines, which, depending on a firm and unconditional order eventually being signed, will mark the world`s first commercial deployment of the new V236-15.0 MW offshore turbine.
- Vestas was pre-selected through an EU tender process to provide V236-15.0 MW turbines for installation at the project in 2025
- The He Dreiht project is located in the German North Sea within 85 km of the island of Borkum and 104 km west of the island of Helgoland
- Turbines are expected to begin being installed in the second quarter of 2025, with full park commissioning anticipated for the fourth quarter of the same year
