Accenture Completes Acquisition of Linkbynet for Cloud First Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 13:29  |  32   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Linkbynet, a leading cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation and cloud security. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005010/en/

Linkbynet is now part of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2000, Linkbynet is based in Saint-Denis, France, with additional offices in Belgium, Canada, China, France, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Singapore and Vietnam. The company’s team of more than 900 highly skilled professionals holds 400 certifications from major cloud providers such as Alibaba, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Linkbynet will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, Accenture Cloud First group brings together unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Wertpapier


