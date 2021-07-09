Gibraltar to Present at CJS Securities 21st Annual Summer New Ideas Conference

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference, which will be held virtually, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 3:05pmET, and hold meetings with investors that day.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.