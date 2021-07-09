bluebird bio Announces Positive Recommendation by PRAC Regarding Article 20 Safety Referral Review of ZYNTEGLO Gene Therapy for Transfusion-Dependent β-thalassemia and Marketing to Resume in EU

“Patient safety remains our top priority. To this end, we are grateful to the PRAC for its comprehensive review of the available evidence and positive recommendation for ZYNTEGLO,” said Andrew Obenshain, president, severe genetic diseases, bluebird bio. “We are pleased to resume offering ZYNTEGLO to patients living with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia, offering the potential to live free from transfusions which is evidenced by our clinical studies where patients are maintaining normal or near-normal hemoglobin levels over the course of up to seven years of follow-up.”

bluebird bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded based on the review of all available data that the benefit-risk balance of medicinal products containing ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy) remains favorable. As of today, bluebird bio has informed the EMA that the company is lifting the voluntary marketing suspension.

No cases of hematologic malignancy have been reported in any patient who has received treatment with ZYNTEGLO. However because it is manufactured using the same BB305 lentiviral vector used in LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD; investigational drug product bb1111), bluebird bio decided to temporarily suspend marketing of ZYNTEGLO while the root cause of the safety events reported earlier this year for LentiGlobin for SCD were investigated by the company and assessed by the PRAC.

As previously announced on June 7, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical holds on the Phase 1/2 HGB-206 and Phase 3 HGB-210 studies of LentiGlobin for SCD following the Agency’s review of the data.

The recommendation from the PRAC can be viewed here on the EMA website. As a next step, the recommendation will be forwarded to the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) and Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for adoption. The final stage of the review procedure is the adoption by the European Commission (EC) of a legally binding decision applicable in all EU Member States.

About ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel; beti-cel)

Betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) is a one-time gene therapy that adds functional copies of a modified form of the β-globin gene (βA-T87Q-globin gene) into a patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs). Once a patient has the βA-T87Q-globin gene, they have the potential to produce HbAT87Q, which is gene therapy-derived adult hemoglobin (Hb), at levels that may eliminate or significantly reduce the need for transfusions. In studies of beti-cel, transfusion independence (TI) is defined as no longer needing red blood cell transfusions for at least 12 months while maintaining a weighted average Hb of at least 9 g/dL.