Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 13:30   

Series  RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date  07/14/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  5,470
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.339 / 2.750
Total Number of Bids Received  16
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  5,970
Total Number of Successful Bids  12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.339 / 2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.455 / 2.710
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.339 / 2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.389 / 2.730
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.455 / 2.710
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.310 / 2.760
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.383 / 2.730
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.09




