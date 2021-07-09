Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.07.2021, 13:30 | 16 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 24 0415 Settlement Date 07/14/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,470 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.339 / 2.750 Total Number of Bids Received 16 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,970 Total Number of Successful Bids 12 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 12 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.339 / 2.750 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.455 / 2.710 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.339 / 2.750 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.389 / 2.730 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.455 / 2.710 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.310 / 2.760 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.383 / 2.730 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.09







