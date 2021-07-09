checkAd

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial to Test its Drug Ampligen as an Intranasal Antiviral Prophylactic Therapy

Subjects will be exposed under controlled clinical facilities and medical monitoring to A/Perth/16/2009 (H3N2) or human rhinovirus (hRV-16) to gauge Ampligen’s effectiveness against those, and potentially other viruses

OCALA, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has signed a contract to sponsor a Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial (HCT) to test the company’s drug Ampligen as a potential intranasal antiviral therapy using a human Rhinovirus hRV (common cold virus) and Influenza.

This antiviral study will be conducted by hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan plc, a rapidly growing specialist pharmaceutical services clinical research organization and world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge clinical trials. The trial is expected to commence in Q4 2021.

A successful Phase 2a study could also establish Ampligen as a potential prophylaxis against future viral variants and future novel respiratory viruses for which there are no current therapies, as well as known viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

In an HCT, subjects are intentionally exposed to particular diseases to test how the diseases will respond to potential therapeutics. An HCT will allow AIM to expedite the development process for Ampligen by ensuring high infection rates for subjects who receive the drug, therefore also ensuring large data sets with potentially statistically significant results.

This Phase 2a study will come in the wake of AIM’s recent announcement that all subjects have completed treatment in the company’s Phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapy. A total of 40 healthy subjects received either Ampligen or a placebo in the trial, with Ampligen given at four escalating dosages across four cohorts, to a maximum level of 1,250 micrograms. The study reported no Severe Adverse Events at any dosage level. A final study report is expect in the third quarter of 2021.

Unlike other drugs tailored to combat specific diseases, Ampligen targets and amplifies the natural immune system pathways that fight viruses, meaning that Ampligen delivered via an intranasal device could be an effective preventive therapy for people who may be exposed to, or have recently been exposed to, a respiratory virus such as influenza, or even common coronaviruses and rhinoviruses (like the common cold). Success against these common viruses could also indicate that an Ampligen prophylaxis could help blunt the spread of infection from lethal coronaviruses, as well as other serious viruses. This Phase 2a study will test this proposition in humans.

