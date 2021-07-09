Cresco Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13th

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2021 on Friday August 13 th , 2021 before the market opens.

Event: Cresco Labs Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Date: Friday August 13th, 2021 Time: 8:30am EDT Webcast: Link Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), 44-208-0682-558 (Int’l) Passcode: 354624

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

