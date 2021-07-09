checkAd

Nextech AR Solutions Updates Shareholders on Map Dynamics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired, Map Dynamics hybrid event and trade show mapping software platform has generated approximately $500,000 since being acquired and it has recently been recognized as the “Supporting Associate Organization of the Year” by the Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE). Previous award winners include: Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and MemberClicks.

“With the Map Dynamics acquisition we not only ended up with a great platform that has serviced 4.5 million visitors, but also almost 700 association customers that are connected to thousands of businesses or members. We are now starting to work with the associations to educate them about our Augmented Reality solutions that would benefit their members,” commented Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech. “About a third of all Americans are connected to an industry association or non-profit by way of professional or trade organization, education, community service or general forum and the work we do benefits members of these important organizations. We are excited to expand the range of offerings now available to all members across the association value chain including, Architects, the Building Industry, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and many others to fully leverage our full suite of AR, and hybrid event solutions. With close to 100,000 industry associations in North America – we anticipate significant growth opportunities ahead with our innovative AR solutions.”

Top 50 Map Dynamics Associations

American Institute of Architects

Entomological Society of America

American Waterworks Association

The Institute of Internal Auditors

Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)

International Association of Rehab Professionals of the Carolinas

Building Industry Association

Association of Energy Engineers (AEE)

United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI)

National Apartment Association

Seite 1 von 3


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Solutions Updates Shareholders on Map Dynamics Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired, Map …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
25.06.21
Nextech AR Solutions Closes Acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21
16.06.21
10.06.21