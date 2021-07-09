Nextech AR Solutions Updates Shareholders on Map Dynamics

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired, Map Dynamics hybrid event and trade show mapping software platform has generated approximately $500,000 since being acquired and it has recently been recognized as the “Supporting Associate Organization of the Year” by the Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE). Previous award winners include: Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and MemberClicks.

“With the Map Dynamics acquisition we not only ended up with a great platform that has serviced 4.5 million visitors, but also almost 700 association customers that are connected to thousands of businesses or members. We are now starting to work with the associations to educate them about our Augmented Reality solutions that would benefit their members,” commented Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech. “About a third of all Americans are connected to an industry association or non-profit by way of professional or trade organization, education, community service or general forum and the work we do benefits members of these important organizations. We are excited to expand the range of offerings now available to all members across the association value chain including, Architects, the Building Industry, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and many others to fully leverage our full suite of AR, and hybrid event solutions. With close to 100,000 industry associations in North America – we anticipate significant growth opportunities ahead with our innovative AR solutions.”

Top 50 Map Dynamics Associations