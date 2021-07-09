AST SpaceMobile Opens UK Headquarters at Space Park Leicester

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ASTS ), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the opening of its UK headquarters.

AST SpaceMobile’s UK headquarters in the new Space Park Leicester complex. (Photo: Business Wire)

The offices are located in the new Space Park Leicester complex, a £100 million research, innovation and manufacturing hub for space-related high-tech companies and researchers in Leicester, England.

“Our Space Park Leicester office will have business development, engineering and regulatory team members working to support the progress and manufacturing of critical subsystems for the SpaceMobile Constellation,” said Steve Gibson, Managing Director of AST SpaceMobile UK.

“The University has a well-established record in applying satellite technology and space-derived data to solve real-world problems,” said Will Wells, Commercial Director at the University of Leicester. “We are delighted that AST Space Mobile has chosen Space Park Leicester as the base for their exciting plans.”

In addition to the UK, the company operates from other global locations including a corporate headquarters and 85,000 square-foot satellite assembly, integrating and testing facility in Midland, Texas, as well as operations in College Park, Maryland, Spain and Israel.

“The opening of AST SpaceMobile’s UK headquarters marks an exciting expansion of our international footprint,” said Scott Wisniewski, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “Building our space-based cellular broadband network is truly a global effort, and our growing presence allows us to access the best talent from around the world.”

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile, LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.