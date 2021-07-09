checkAd

Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2021 After Market Close on Tuesday July 20, 2021

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 and a news release will be disseminated at that time with an earnings call at 8:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL

Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the above financial results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT.

Dial in details are as follows:        

Local: (+1) 416-764-8658        Toll Free: (+1) 888-886-7786                Conference ID: 00760379

Playback details below, available until August 21, 2021:

Local: (+1) 416-764-8692        Toll Free: (+1) 877-674-7070                Playback Pin: 760379#

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell
CEO
(416) 923-6984
craig@avantelogixx.com





