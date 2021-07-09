TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference being held virtually. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. Following each event, an archive file will be available for thirty days.