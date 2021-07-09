checkAd

TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference being held virtually. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. Following each event, an archive file will be available for thirty days.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has three programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6





