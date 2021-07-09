checkAd

Playboy Collaborates with SuperRare to Present NFT Art Collection During Decentraland Art Week

Collection features original collaborations with NFT artists and iconic heritage photography

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced its first curation collaboration with SuperRare, the Miami Beach Art Collection. The collection will go live today, July 9th. An expanded version of a digital exhibit previewed to thousands of Crypto enthusiasts at BTC 2021 Miami, the collection features original animated works by Ayla El-Moussa, REK0DE, Jon Noorlander and MBSJQ, and an original heritage photograph unearthed from the Playboy Archives, featuring a Playboy Bunny pictured water-skiing outside of the Miami Playboy Club in 1970. As an added bonus, the first collector of the heritage NFT will receive a framed limited-edition print, courtesy of the Playboy Archives. Playboy is now whitelisted on SuperRare’s platform with the ability to curate and release ongoing collections.

The Miami Beach Art Collection will be featured on July 10th during the first weekend of Decentraland’s second annual Art Week, a week-long virtual art fair featuring leading galleries and auction houses. The Playboy and Decentraland teams have partnered to design a Playboy-branded art gallery in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley. The fully customized Miami Beach-themed space will feature the five NFTs surrounded by a selection of heritage covers and imagery from the Playboy Archives, as well as a sand-covered floor, palm trees, flamingos, and a tropical color palette. Additional highlights will include a co-branded bar, an exclusive DJ set by Verité, and a curatorial overview of the exhibit provided by Playboy.

“We’re honored to join the SuperRare community, and so excited to present our first collaboration during Decentraland Art Week,” said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand Officer at Playboy. “We’ve long admired SuperRare’s curatorial vision and are thrilled to continue Playboy’s legacy as a curator of artistic expression on the platform. We also want to say a huge thank you to the always inspiring and innovative Decentraland team for inviting us to participate in their second inaugural art festival, and for their ongoing creative collaboration.”

