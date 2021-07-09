CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited has exercised two of the three 30-day options available to them, to extend the Safe Boreas at the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea until end-September 2021.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

9 July 2021

Prosafe SE



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act