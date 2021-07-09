checkAd

DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair

Steven Parry to Retire from DIRTT Board of Directors in May 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT) an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Board of DIRTT, succeeding Steven Parry who plans to retire from the Board next May in connection with the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. Following the 2022 annual meeting, the DIRTT Board is anticipated to be comprised of seven directors, including the Board Chair. As part of these changes, director Diana Rhoten has succeeded Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Company’s Compensation Committee.

Steven Parry commented, "For the past decade, I have had the privilege of leading DIRTT’s Board of Directors as we accomplished the Company’s IPO and TSX listing, its NASDAQ listing, the onboarding of CEO Kevin O’Meara and his management team and, most recently, the formation of what I believe is the world-class board of directors now in place.

“Now, with a Board that has an extraordinary and varied set of experiences, encompassing DIRTT’s key healthcare, commercial, education, and government verticals, it is time for us to begin a smooth and thoughtful transition to our next Chair. Todd's track record as an entrepreneur, pioneer, and CEO in the healthcare real estate market makes him the ideal leader to support Kevin and the management team in the continued execution of DIRTT's strategic plan, put in place over the past two years."

“I want to thank Steve for his deep commitment and leadership over the past 10 years; he has left me with big shoes to fill,” said Todd Lillibridge, DIRTT’s new Board Chair. “We have assembled a high-powered board of directors to assist management in executing the three key pillars of our strategic plan -- product innovation, manufacturing excellence and commercial execution. It is an honor and privilege to assume the Chair role and I look forward to working with Kevin and his team to maximize the value of the entire enterprise.”

DIRTT President & CEO Kevin O’Meara commented, “On behalf of the entire management team, I first want to thank Steve for his unwavering stewardship and support. Second, I want to enthusiastically welcome Todd, who joined DIRTT’s Board in 2017, on assuming the role of Chair. We believe we have the right people, the right plan, and the right execution to emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength to drive sustained growth, and the Board of Directors and its leadership are a key part of that.

