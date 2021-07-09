Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands its Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business by Securing a 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

The new, multi-year rental contract provides two C1000 Signature Series microturbines scheduled to be installed by the end of the current fiscal year. They will be used in an industrial combined heat and power (CHP), energy efficiency application configured with ten of Capstone's Integrated Heat Recovery Modules (iHRM) to produce thermal energy. The customer will use the hot water generated from the units in its manufacturing process, thereby improving their overall energy efficiency, saving money, and reducing the site's carbon footprint.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that it signed a contract for a two megawatt (MW) long-term rental contract as it continues to expand its microturbine rental business as part of its growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model.

This contract was secured by Capstone's local distribution partner, Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor for California, Hawaii, and Nevada and nonexclusive for Oregon and Washington (www.calmicroturbine.com).

"Expanding Capstone's Energy as a Service business, which includes the long-term rental program, is an important element for the company achieving its profitability goals. Capstone is a proud green energy company, having focused for a long time on transforming the way businesses think about on-site energy production," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "Today, we are excited to be able to offer our customers Energy as a Service and strengthen our commitment to creating smarter energy for a cleaner future, as carbon reduction has increasing value to our customers," added Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.