checkAd

Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science and Tackle Pandemic Threats

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers) are a new cornerstone of the Company's efforts to solve the world's most pressing health challenges  

The first J&J Satellite Center is hosted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and focused on addressing the threat of antimicrobial resistance and tuberculosis

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Johnson & Johnson!
Long
Basispreis 154,91€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 183,50€
Hebel 11,33
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

J&J Centers will include collaborations with renowned academic institutions that accelerate potentially lifesaving innovations from the lab to the last mile

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (the Company) (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the launch of the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers), a new, global network of unique research partnerships that will leverage the institutional strengths of Johnson & Johnson and leading academic institutions to accelerate discovery research to address the world's most pressing global health challenges. The first J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) was launched at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) at an event co-hosted by Johnson & Johnson and LSHTM, and additional J&J Centers will launch worldwide through 2022. 

The J&J Centers will advance the critical, early-stage discovery and exploratory science needed to develop potentially lifesaving innovations to address diseases that disproportionately impact the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. Each Satellite Center will focus on entrenched and emerging threats that are pressing and have a high unmet need, including tuberculosis (TB), dengue fever, flavivirus, coronavirus and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"COVID-19 has shown us that investments in early-stage research, such as novel vaccine technologies, are critical to accelerate our fight against pandemic threats. The J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery are the latest chapter in our efforts to turn science into solutions for diseases that continue to threaten communities worldwide," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "This collaborative approach to science is essential to accelerate innovations from the lab to the last mile, address the global health inequities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve our health security."

Seite 1 von 5
Johnson & Johnson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: JOHNSON & JOHNSON 853260 - wohl das am konstantesten wachsende Unternehmen der Welt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science and Tackle Pandemic Threats J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers) are a new cornerstone of the Company's efforts to solve the world's most pressing health challenges   The first J&J Satellite Center is hosted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Sustainability Concerns to Drive Sales of Packaging Coatings at 6% through 2031: Fact.MR Study
Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, ...
GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned
Communications & Power Industries Acquires TMD Technologies
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
World's Most Advanced Autonomous Research Vehicle Completes Ocean Crossing from San Francisco to ...
Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:49 Uhr
13:01 Uhr
12:56 Uhr
08.07.21
08.07.21
08.07.21
08.07.21
Impftempo lässt etwas nach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21
06.07.21
05.07.21