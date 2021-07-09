Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science and Tackle Pandemic Threats

The first J&J Satellite Center is hosted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and focused on addressing the threat of antimicrobial resistance and tuberculosis

J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers) are a new cornerstone of the Company's efforts to solve the world's most pressing health challenges

J&J Centers will include collaborations with renowned academic institutions that accelerate potentially lifesaving innovations from the lab to the last mile

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (the Company) (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the launch of the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers), a new, global network of unique research partnerships that will leverage the institutional strengths of Johnson & Johnson and leading academic institutions to accelerate discovery research to address the world's most pressing global health challenges. The first J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) was launched at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) at an event co-hosted by Johnson & Johnson and LSHTM, and additional J&J Centers will launch worldwide through 2022.

The J&J Centers will advance the critical, early-stage discovery and exploratory science needed to develop potentially lifesaving innovations to address diseases that disproportionately impact the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. Each Satellite Center will focus on entrenched and emerging threats that are pressing and have a high unmet need, including tuberculosis (TB), dengue fever, flavivirus, coronavirus and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"COVID-19 has shown us that investments in early-stage research, such as novel vaccine technologies, are critical to accelerate our fight against pandemic threats. The J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery are the latest chapter in our efforts to turn science into solutions for diseases that continue to threaten communities worldwide," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "This collaborative approach to science is essential to accelerate innovations from the lab to the last mile, address the global health inequities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve our health security."