SAIC Announces Three New Executive Appointments in Human Resources and Finance

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents of Human Resources (HR) and a new corporate controller.

SAIC appointed Heather Wilson to the role of senior vice president of HR, serving as the HR business partner to SAIC’s Defense & Civilian Sector. The company also appointed Peter Kidd as its new senior vice president of Total Rewards, overseeing SAIC’s Total Rewards strategy that includes compensation, benefits, rewards, incentives, and recognition programs aligned with the company’s overarching strategy.

In addition, SAIC announced the appointment of Ben Wanjara as corporate controller. These positions represent a continued investment and commitment to the functions that enable the company’s growth strategy.

Wilson and Kidd report to Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. Wanjara reports to executive vice president and chief financial officer Prabu Natarajan.

In her role, Wilson is responsible for bringing a business-centric approach to the entire employee life cycle — from the early stages of recruiting and onboarding through career development, training, and performance management. Prior to joining SAIC, Wilson held progressively responsible leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, obtaining extensive experience in all aspects of HR.

In his new role, Kidd partners with SAIC business leaders to design, implement and administer compensation and benefits programs designed to attract and retain talent. Prior to joining SAIC, Kidd worked at Perspecta managing a Total Rewards program and harmonizing the compensation and benefit programs of three legacy companies.

“As we continue to pursue our growth agenda, SAIC has been investing in our people as a means to enhance our customers’ ability to deliver and enable the adoption of advanced technologies,” said O’Hara. “These talented and experienced individuals bring a vast array of experience that will help the SAIC team achieve its strategic goals by driving and accelerating results-based outcomes.”

As SAIC’s corporate controller, Wanjara is responsible for SAIC’s accounting operations, SEC reporting, technical accounting, and finance shared services. A professional with more than 22 years of experience working in Big Four accounting firms and companies across multiple industries, he most recently served as vice president and assistant corporate controller at Leidos, leading the technical accounting policy group, SEC reporting, revenue accounting, and consolidation teams, while also serving as a strategic business partner across functional areas. Wanjara is a certified public accountant (CPA), licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

