Geoff Selzer, CEO & Founder of Resonate Blends, David Thielen, CIO, Pam Kerwin, COO and Skyler Quisenberry, Director of Product, will present an overview of Resonate’s innovative product line, business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), will host a virtual roadshow on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779 Conference Code: 13721477 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145674

A telephone replay and transcript will be available approximately four hours after the call and will run through Sunday, August 15, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13721477. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Resonate Blends, Inc.

Resonate Blends (OTCQB:KOAN) is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System - a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005063/en/