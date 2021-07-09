Salt Life Announces New Coastal Retail Locations

“South Carolina and Texas represent the home-base of countless Salt Life consumers, athletes and team members,” said Jeff Stillwell, President of Salt Life. “The communities in Myrtle Beach and Galveston truly fit the lifestyle of the Salt Life brand, and we are looking forward to this opportunity to engage with all those who share our passion for the water.”

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, is thrilled to announce new retail store openings for its Salt Life brand. Storefronts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Galveston, Texas, are expected to open later this year, offering even more consumers performance and casual apparel and beachside accessories. Following years of tremendous success in retail stores across U.S. coastlines, these two new locations pave the way for continued growth in 2022 and beyond.

Following success as a “pop up” Salt Life retail store during the 2020 holiday season, the Myrtle Beach location is set to open on a permanent basis to the public late August of this year. Opening later this fall, Salt Life’s Galveston location marks the brand's first retail store in the state of Texas, bringing the total Salt Life branded store count to thirteen. As the brand looks ahead to future growth, plans are underway to open at least five additional retail locations in 2022.

Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel, Inc. commented, “It has been very exciting to witness the strong growth we have been experiencing at Salt Life across our three sales channels – wholesale, ecommerce and retail – all performing ahead of our expectations. Specifically, we have continued to see outsized performance at our branded retail doors, which contribute higher overall operating margins for the business. We are looking forward to allocating additional capital to Salt Life retail stores to further drive organic growth and build our omni-channel model.”

ABOUT SALT LIFE

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational, and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean, and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving, and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen, and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop, and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships (www.saltlife.com/athletes).