Nomad Foods Announces Closing of Senior Secured Tack-On Notes Offering

Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 2.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Additional Notes”), representing a tack-on to its €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 issued on June 24, 2021 (the “Offering”) and issued at a price of 100.75.

Samy Zekhout, Group CFO of Nomad stated “We are really pleased to have been able to capitalize on the strong trading of our recent €750.0 million senior notes issuance to execute the €50.0 million tack-on offering at market leading pricing, and in so doing be able to further strengthen our long term capital structure and liquidity position.”

The Additional Notes are guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and form one series with the previously issued notes. They are expected to be admitted for trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on the date hereof.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

