checkAd

Nomad Foods Announces Closing of Senior Secured Tack-On Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 2.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Additional Notes”), representing a tack-on to its €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 issued on June 24, 2021 (the “Offering”) and issued at a price of 100.75.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Samy Zekhout, Group CFO of Nomad stated “We are really pleased to have been able to capitalize on the strong trading of our recent €750.0 million senior notes issuance to execute the €50.0 million tack-on offering at market leading pricing, and in so doing be able to further strengthen our long term capital structure and liquidity position.”

The Additional Notes are guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and form one series with the previously issued notes. They are expected to be admitted for trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on the date hereof.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Important Regulatory Notices

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Additional Notes and any related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Additional Notes and any related guarantees are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Additional Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

Seite 1 von 5
Nomad Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomad Foods Announces Closing of Senior Secured Tack-On Notes Offering Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
16.06.21
14.06.21
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten