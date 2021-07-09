checkAd

ORYZON Presents Safety and Efficacy Data of Vafidemstat From the Phase II ESCAPE Trial in Severe COVID-19 Patients at ECCMID-2021

  • Vafidemstat was safe and well tolerated
  • Confirmed anti-inflammatory activity of vafidemstat
  • Vafidemstat reduced exacerbated CD4+ T cell activation and inflammatory cytokine release
  • Fast recovery of patients observed in both arms

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, presented today preliminary data from the Phase II trial ESCAPE on vafidemstat’s ability to reduce the inflammatory response in COVID-19 patients. The data were presented at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, ECCMID-2021, in an e-poster entitled “ESCAPE trial: Preliminary data on the effect of vafidemstat treatment in the COVID-19 induced immune response in hospitalized patients.

From May 2020 to March 2021, 60 patients were randomized in this Phase II study aiming to determine the safety and efficacy of vafidemstat in COVID-19 severe patients on top of Standard of Care (SoC) treatment. Glucocorticoids were the most frequent SoC treatment (83% of patients, equally represented in both arms). Most of the patients (69%) were discharged before the first week of treatment in both arms. Four patients were admitted to ICU (2 in each arm).

Treatment with 2.4 mg/day vafidemstat for 5 days resulted in an almost complete occupancy of the LSD1 target protein, which was sustained in most patients till the day of discharge.

Treatment was well tolerated, with only 13 adverse events (AEs) in 11 subjects reported during the study, none of them severe nor serious. Of those, 9 AEs were recorded in the vafidemstat plus SoC arm, all mild and considered not treatment-related.

Regarding the efficacy in the control of the disease, 24 patients (77.4%) in the SoC group required mechanical ventilation versus 19 (65.5%) in the vafidemstat plus SoC treated group. A total of 6 patients required rescue medication (Tocilizumab): 4 patients (67%) in the SoC arm and 2 (33%) treated with vafidemstat plus SoC. One patient treated with SoC died due to COVID morbidities versus none in the vafidemstat arm.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, said "Fortunately, the hospital management of seriously ill COVID-19 patients has dramatically improved since the beginning of the pandemic and current SoC treatments are effective in reducing mortality. For this reason, we have not seen differences in mortality between the two arms, which was the main parameter when the study was designed, but we consider the ESCAPE data as very positive, since the vafidemstat arm has produced consistently better anti-inflammatory indicators, and this is a clear example of the potential of the drug in controlling the escalation of serious events in COVID-19 patients. The company will analyze the complete data with the study's lead investigators in the coming months. Oryzon is not an infectious disease company, but given the seriousness of the disease and pandemic, we will evaluate the potential of the drug to improve treatment of COVID-19 patients and the possible next steps."

