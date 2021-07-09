checkAd

Standard Uranium Ltd. Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$4.0 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement (the “Agreement”) with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”) to act as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with a fully marketed, private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering is to be comprised of the sale of the following:

  • a minimum of 4,166,667 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.24 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of C$1,000,000;
  • flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of C$0.265 per FT Unit; and
  • flow-through units of the Company sold to charitable buyers (each, a “Charity FT Unit”, and collectively with the FT Units and Units, the “Offered Securities”) at a price of C$0.32 per Charity FT Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one FT Share and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.36 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Agents will have an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$1,000,000 in any combination of Units, FT Units and Charity FT Units at their respective offering price.

The net proceeds raised from the sale of Units will be for the exploration and development of the Company’s Davidson River Project and for working capital purposes. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ("Qualifying Expenditures"). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2021, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

