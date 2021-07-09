checkAd

Galectin Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from a Phase 1b Clinical Trial Extension of Belapectin in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced Metastatic Melanoma and Head and Neck Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

  • Belapectin and KEYTRUDA combination immunotherapy in patients with treatment-refractory and progressive diseases shows a cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and of 40% in head and neck cancer
  • Melanoma patients in the study had a particularly severe prognosis, with four out of nine having choroidal primary tumors and six out of nine having liver metastasis
  • No toxicities deemed related, probably related, or possibly related to Belapectin were reported
  • Similar to the previously announced phase I study, the frequency and severity of toxicities observed with the combination were less than the anticipated toxicity with KEYTRUDA alone
  • Portland’s Earle A. Chiles Research Institute team, a division of Providence, led by principal investigator Dr. Brendan Curti, M.D., is further encouraged by the results that strengthen the rationale to conduct a larger, randomized controlled Phase 2 study

NORCROSS, Ga., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, and the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a division of the Providence Cancer Institute, today announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of an investigator-initiated Phase 1b clinical trial of Belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer1. The study is conducted under the direction of Dr. Brendan D. Curti, M.D., a renowned cancer and melanoma expert2.

The extension study enrolled nine melanoma patients and five head and neck squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients. Compared to the initial phase 1b patients, reported earlier, the cohort in this extension study was heavily pretreated with systemic therapy, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy with checkpoint inhibitors and cytokines, melanoma mutation-directed therapies (BRAF inhibitors and MEK inhibitors), as well as surgery and radiation therapies (external and radio-labeled). Patients also had a high burden of metastasis, with the lungs, soft tissues, and the liver being the most frequently involved organs. Four of the nine melanoma patients had a choroidal (ocular) tumor as a primary site of their cancer and had also developed liver metastasis.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galectin Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from a Phase 1b Clinical Trial Extension of Belapectin in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced Metastatic Melanoma and Head and Neck Cancer Belapectin and KEYTRUDA combination immunotherapy in patients with treatment-refractory and progressive diseases shows a cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and of 40% in head and neck cancerMelanoma patients in the study had a particularly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus