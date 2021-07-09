Genetic Technologies Continues to Break New Ground as it Advances Development of its Predictive Risk Test for Multiple Cancers & Morbidities

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG, NASDAQ: GENE, "Company", "GTG"), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business, today announced updates on the development of its Predictive Panel Risk Test designed to cover six different cancers including breast and colorectal cancer, prostate and ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

Predictive Panel Risk Test to cover six common cancers which account for ~70% of annual morbidities.

Leverages foundational IP – Methods for Genetic Analysis (US Patent 7,127,355)

New advances in Prostate Cancer and Melanoma tests may enhance predictive capabilities

Integrates cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and germline testing in future iterations of the test

The new device that will accompany this test has been designed and approved by the TGA, FDA and Europe for use in multiple jurisdictions

In discussion with Global distribution partners

“We have made notable progress on our Predictive Risk Test with advancements across a number of the included disease panels, providing improvements in the predictive accuracy of our product, stated Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies. “Our panel test has been designed with the end physician and patient in mind with a strong focus from the outset on a clear path to commercialization. We are extremely encouraged by the strong progress we have seen over the past few months, and with clarity on our roll out strategy, we are confident we can generate significant interest in the test.”

Predictive Risk Test Update

The Predictive Risk Test combines clinical patient information with genetic information to maximize test accuracy, leveraging the Company’s foundational IP (US Patent 7,127,355 Methods for Genetic Analysis) to enable the best health risk assessment test available.

Recent advances in our prostate cancer and melanoma tests have identified informative polygenic risk scores that could enhance predictability with the Company intending to release the results by the end of the calendar year. The polygenic risk components of the breast cancer and colorectal cancer GeneType tests have also been improved via updated genetic risk factors.

Genetic Technologies plans to incorporate new clinical risk models into the polygenic tests which are currently under development and undergoing validation in large-scale cohort studies. Polygenic risk scores for ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer are in late stage development with product launch scheduled for this current calendar year.