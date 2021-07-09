checkAd

Genetic Technologies Continues to Break New Ground as it Advances Development of its Predictive Risk Test for Multiple Cancers & Morbidities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG, NASDAQ: GENE, "Company", "GTG"), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business, today announced updates on the development of its Predictive Panel Risk Test designed to cover six different cancers including breast and colorectal cancer, prostate and ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

Key Highlights:

  • Predictive Panel Risk Test to cover six common cancers which account for ~70% of annual morbidities.
  • Leverages foundational IP – Methods for Genetic Analysis (US Patent 7,127,355)
  • New advances in Prostate Cancer and Melanoma tests may enhance predictive capabilities
  • Integrates cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and germline testing in future iterations of the test
  • The new device that will accompany this test has been designed and approved by the TGA, FDA and Europe for use in multiple jurisdictions
  • In discussion with Global distribution partners

“We have made notable progress on our Predictive Risk Test with advancements across a number of the included disease panels, providing improvements in the predictive accuracy of our product, stated Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies. “Our panel test has been designed with the end physician and patient in mind with a strong focus from the outset on a clear path to commercialization. We are extremely encouraged by the strong progress we have seen over the past few months, and with clarity on our roll out strategy, we are confident we can generate significant interest in the test.”

Predictive Risk Test Update

The Predictive Risk Test combines clinical patient information with genetic information to maximize test accuracy, leveraging the Company’s foundational IP (US Patent 7,127,355 Methods for Genetic Analysis) to enable the best health risk assessment test available.

Recent advances in our prostate cancer and melanoma tests have identified informative polygenic risk scores that could enhance predictability with the Company intending to release the results by the end of the calendar year. The polygenic risk components of the breast cancer and colorectal cancer GeneType tests have also been improved via updated genetic risk factors.

Genetic Technologies plans to incorporate new clinical risk models into the polygenic tests which are currently under development and undergoing validation in large-scale cohort studies. Polygenic risk scores for ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer are in late stage development with product launch scheduled for this current calendar year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Continues to Break New Ground as it Advances Development of its Predictive Risk Test for Multiple Cancers & Morbidities MELBOURNE, Australia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG, NASDAQ: GENE, "Company", "GTG"), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business, today announced updates on the development of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus