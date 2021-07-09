Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“ Namaste ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is very pleased to announce that its subsidiary, CannMart Inc. has signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) (CSE: DOSE). As part of this agreement and subject to certain criteria, CannMart will be the exclusive distributor of their innovative RDT branded products across Canada including:

2. QuickSips, a 10 mg THC lined drinking straw that is 100% biodegradable made from sugarcane fibres which is easily used in hot or cold beverages lined with a precise dose that dissolves quickly and is taken up with your beverage in a few sips.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with RDT to distribute their innovative cannabis products,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “As we continue to build a wide spectrum of cannabis products that offer both traditional and newer delivery platforms, and we are pleased to be entering a new category with the addition of the QuickStrip and QuickSips line of products. CannMart continues to rapidly increase its SKU count which now stands at approximately 700 and receives a record number of requests from vendors across North America to list their products onto our innovative marketplace platform. We are confident this will be a successful partnership with RDT and we look forward to achieving our growth objectives.”

“Roilty” Brand Vape Carts First Purchase Orders:

CannMart is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase orders from the provinces of Manitoba, and Saskatechewan for its 2.0 consumer-focused, recreational house brand “Roilty” Concentrates. Under the “Roilty'' brand, we will launch new products such as distillate vapes followed by live resin, shatter, crumble and wax in the coming quarters and with many more provinces across Canada. The distillate vapes will be manufactured in bulk by a third party to be packaged at the CannMart facility. This will be a great step to get products into the market as the CannMart Labs team dials in its processes for new and exciting 2.0 products coming in the near future. “Roilty” will be positioned as a premium, accessible and legacy inspired brand. This launch of the “Roilty” Concentrate Vapes is in conjunction with July 10th (“710” / “OIL”) International Oil Day.