Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced it has launched a fleet of 150 safe and innovative shared e-scooters across the city of Otranto. This supports Helbiz’s continued expansion efforts throughout Italy and follows successful launches in Mondello, Rimini, Fiumicino, Fregene, Focene, Isola Sacra, Lido Del Faro, Passoscuro, Maccarese and Puglia.

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Otranto, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. The rate to rent an e-scooter is €1 for the initial unlock + €0.20 per minute. With a Helbiz UNLIMITED subscription, users can take an unlimited number of daily trips for a flat rate of €39.99 per month.

Helbiz has also been chosen to be the micro-mobility partner of Extra Battiti, providing its scooters to the radio station. To celebrate the launch, Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri hosted Battiti Live on Radio Norba on June 25, which brought together top Italian and international artists to perform at the Aragonese Castle. The celebrations will continue with 15 additional shows across Puglia.

“The city of Otranto is thrilled to welcome the sharing mobility service offered by Helbiz, a leading company in the area of intra-urban transport,” said Pierpaolo Cariddi, Mayor of Otranto. “Urban cities are increasingly moving towards sustainable and green shared mobility. It is very important to educate citizens and visitors on the use of electric transportation, such as e-scooters. In the summer months in Otranto, micro-mobility has become a valuable aid for those without their own means of transportation and wish to visit different areas of the city in a quick and cost-efficient manner. I invite users to follow all of the rules required to use the service.”

“We are proud to serve Otranto, a city that is rich in culture and tourism, with a level of dynamism portrayed at each local event. We look forward to our growing partnership with Extra Battiti, the event that marked the beginning of summer and the rebirth of Italian music moments,” said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Institutional Relations at Helbiz.