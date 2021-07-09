checkAd

Unexpected Trends from IDTechEx's EV Data & Tools Portfolio

BOSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is cementing the electric car's dominant position in the future of the auto industry as OEMs have increased electrification targets, announced more battery-electric models, and planned new technology adoption strategies. To properly understand these trends, granular, high-quality data is essential. IDTechEx's portfolio of electric cars and powertrain materials research is driven by data, and includes two new spreadsheet-based products: "Electric Car Sales, Models & Technologies Database" and "Scenario Forecasting: Materials for Battery Cells and Packs". Both underpin two IDTechEx research reports "Advanced Electric Cars 2020-2040" and "Materials for Electric Vehicle Battery Cells and Packs 2021-2031", and form part of a wider portfolio which can be found at www.IDTechEx.com/data.

IDTechEx's New Electric Vehicle Model Database

IDTechEx's extensive "Electric Car Sales, Models & Technologies Database" is spreadsheet-based and covers unit sales for popular BEV and PHEV cars in China, Europe, and the US between 2015–2020 (containing data on 145 distinct models plus variants). Alongside sales data, IDTechEx also reveals battery capacity, cell format, battery supplier, cell chemistry, cell and pack energy density, thermal management method, motor technology and power output. The granular nature of the data, split by model, enables technology trends to be analyzed in detail in addition to an industry-level overview.

Considering battery chemistry, it is well known that manufacturers have been trending towards higher nickel content cathodes such as the 811 variant of nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC). Perhaps less expected is the significant resurgence in lithium-iron-phosphate, or 'LFP', batteries. The lower energy density of LFP batteries saw them fall out of favor with Chinese policymakers and rapidly lose market share up to 2019, but in the past year, BYD announced the Blade with LFP prismatic cells and Tesla introduced the Chinese manufactured Model 3 with LFP. The trade-off comes down to price, raw materials, safety, and supply-chain dynamics with regional specificities.

