Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 21.06.30

July 9 , 2021                       

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital  

Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2021 8.937.085  

Gross total voting rights:
15.423.506
Net* total voting rights:
15.371.221

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment





