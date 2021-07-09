Innovative MedTech Announces SarahCare Subsidiary Receives Coronavirus Relief Funds from State of Ohio

“Our unwavering dedication to the care and well-being of our clients forced our SarahCare centers to temporarily cease operations during the COVID-19 pandemic until such time that we were able to ensure their safety and the individual states where they were located allowed for the resumption of our operations,” said Dr. Merle Griff, President of SarahCare. “We are very grateful to the State of Ohio, which granted us CARES Act funding to help defray some of the costs associated with the temporary closing of our Ohio center, and to the increasing of safety and sanitation standards that were required in association with the pandemic. In the meantime, we are extremely grateful to have resumed operations in Ohio, and continue to offer a supportive, healthy and safe environment for those older adults who benefit from our services.”

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary SarahCare Adult Day Services has received a portion of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding through the State of Ohio, which is disbursing funding to Adult Day Service facilities and Senior Centers impacted by public health orders and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SarahCare was granted $120,000 as part of the CARES Act program.

About SarahCare

The Company operates 2 unique and 24 franchised locations in the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

