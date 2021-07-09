NLS Pharmaceutics to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15th

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the First Annual Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference which will take place July 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Zwyer will deliver his corporate presentation on July 15th at 9:00am ET and investors can access the event here. A Question & Answer session will follow the presentation.