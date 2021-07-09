checkAd

Bullish Announces Intent to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC"). Bullish is preparing to release a revolutionary, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that offers deep, predictable liquidity with technology that enables retail and institutional investors to generate yield from their digital assets.

The business combination of Bullish and Far Peak has a pro forma equity value at signing of approximately US$9.0 billion at US$10 per share, to be adjusted at transaction closing based on crypto asset prices around that time. The proceeds include net cash in trust of approximately US$600 million (assuming no redemptions) and US$300 million of committed private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) anchored by EFM Asset Management, with participation from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Cryptology Asset Group, Galaxy Digital and several other renowned institutional investors.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to approval by Far Peak stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The Boards of Directors of both Bullish and Far Peak have unanimously approved the proposed transaction.

Far Peak is a SPAC team focused on bringing leading financial and fintech companies public. Far Peak CEO and Chairman Thomas W. Farley previously served as the President of the New York Stock Exchange, bringing 15 years of world-class exchange leadership. Upon completion of the transaction, Far Peak CEO Thomas W. Farley will become the CEO of Bullish and Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer will be appointed Chairman of Bullish.

Focused on innovative financial services, Bullish seeks to rewire the traditional exchange in order to benefit asset holders, enable traders, and increase market integrity. As mainstream institutions increasingly embrace digital currencies, Bullish aims to make this asset class more accessible and rewarding to investors while developing the next-generation infrastructure required to better suit their needs.

“We believe Bullish’s real-time portfolio balancing tools, deep predictable liquidity, and industry-leading security and compliance represent a new breed of exchange design and can redefine how investors trade and manage digital assets,” said Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one. “We are excited to be partnering with Far Peak to bring Bullish into the public markets to offer our customers the opportunity to own a part of our business.”

Seite 1 von 4
Far Peak Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bullish Announces Intent to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste