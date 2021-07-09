Tauriga Sciences, Inc. and Think BIG, LLC Confirm the Launch of Two Limited-Edition Frank White/Tauri-Gum Versions

Recall that during October 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. and Think BIG, LLC entered into a strategic alliance aimed at jointly developing innovative products utilizing cannabinoids derived from the Hemp plant and other botanicals under Think BIG’s first brand Frank White.

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York-based diversified Life Sciences Company, today provided shareholders with the following update, on its upcoming launch of two limited-edition Frank White/Tauri-Gum product versions.

Think BIG, LLC was founded by Christopher “CJ” Wallace, Willie Mack and Todd Russaw. Frank White takes its name from one of CJ’s father, Christopher “The Notorious BIG” Wallace’s many aliases. Frank White is a purpose driven, health, wellness and lifestyle brand that creates premium products and experiences that celebrate Black culture.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. would like to confirm that, through its strategic alliance with Think BIG, LLC, the company is undertaking the commercial launch of these two limited-edition Tauri-Gum versions (Flavors: Honey Lemon and Mint). These limited-edition Tauri-Gum versions are pursuant to the existing License Agreement between the Tauri-Gum brand and the Frank White brand.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. would also like to confirm that inventory for the Limited-Edition Frank White/Tauri-Gum products will be in stock on July 19, 2021 and available to both retail and wholesale customers on its E-Commerce Site www.taurigum.com starting August 1, 2021. Additionally, a substantial joint marketing effort, coordinated between Tauriga and Think BIG, will support this important collaboration and commercial launch – commencing in September 2021.

Product Characteristics: Kosher Certified, Halal Certified, Vegan Formulated, Gluten Free, Allergen Free, NON-GMO, All-Natural Flavor(s), and 100% Made in the U.S.A.

The “Limited-Edition” Frank White /Tauri-Gum versions:

Honey-Lemon Flavor (Color: Yellow)

Each Piece of Chewing Gum: 15mg CBD, 15mg CBG, 5mg Vitamin C, 10mg Zinc

Mint Flavor (Color: Light Blue)

Each Piece of Chewing Gum: 25mg CBD

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com