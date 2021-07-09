Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting

checkAd

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Will be Held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 am Sydney Time (Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced that its upcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Naked Brand Group Limited (Company) will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 am Sydney Time (Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time) at BDO Sydney, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

The following Proxy Materials are available to review at:

https://www.cstproxy.com/nakedbrands/am2021

- Notice of Annual General Meeting

- Company's Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2021

- Proxy Card

- Any amendments to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to shareholders

These materials, along with the Company's recently filed 20-F, are also available to review on the Naked Brand Group Investor Relations website at: https://ir.nakedbrands.com/

About Naked Brand Group Limited:
Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is a leading e-commerce business in intimate apparel. The company is the exclusive seller and marketer of renowned intimate apparel brand Fredericks of Hollywood via its online store www.fredericks.com. For more information about the company, please visit www.nakedbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: 
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as ''may,'' ''believe,'' ''anticipate,'' ''could,'' ''should,'' ''intend,'' ''plan,'' ''will,'' ''aim(s),'' '' can,'' ''would,'' ''expect(s),'' ''estimate(s),'' ''project(s),'' ''forecast(s)'', '' positioned,'' ''approximately,'' ''potential,'' ''goal,'' ''pro forma,'' ''strategy,'' ''outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the divestiture of Naked's brick-and-mortar operations, the deployment of capital, future acquisitions, continued trading in our securities on Nasdaq, future financial performance, future cost savings, future growth in our business, trends in our industry, product innovation, operational expansion and restructuring initiatives. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are the following: the risk that the Bendon divestiture, our restructuring initiative and our focus on direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels does not achieve the expected benefits; the impact of COVID-19; our ability to maintain sufficient inventory; the risk that we do not regain, and thereafter maintain, compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions of accretive businesses, and realize the expected benefits of such transactions; our ability to develop, commercialize and obtain market acceptance of our current technology and any technology we develop or acquire in the future; difficulties in maintaining customer, supplier, employee, operational and strategic relationships; the possibility that a robust market for our shares is not maintained; our ability to raise additional financing; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth under ''Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, investors should keep in mind that our revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, our revenue and profits in any particular fiscal period may not be indicative of future results. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson 
MZ North America
chris.tyson@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

SOURCE: Naked Brand Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654837/Naked-Brand-Group-Announces-2021-Ann ...

