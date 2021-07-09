checkAd

Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will …

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will greatly enhance awareness of the upcoming MyFlix site, spark consumer interest in the current WILDFIRE feature film production and motivate general investor interest in Hannover House. Highlights of the Cannes promotions include a satellite tour back to USA TV stations and a meet-and-greet of WILDFIRE stars at the Cannes Palais Park this Sunday. 

WILDFIRE stars attending Cannes for Hannover House and MyFlix include Native American actresses Mariah Davis (Miss Oklahoma USA 2020) and Olivia Slatton-Fite. The company is promoting the "Native Strong" elements of the WILDFIRE cast and crew, which place the film in an industry leadership position with its support of indigenous talent and filmmakers. WILDFIRE was produced by Snowy Morning, Inc. with some production and financial support from Hannover House in consideration of an option for certain distribution rights and a production credit for MyFlix.

Producers of WILDFIRE are Christian Large and Mike Snyder. Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson is the film's writer and director. Notable cast members include Anne Heche (with a cumulative career box office gross of more than one-billion dollars), "The Voice" show winner Chevel Shepherd, "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty and country music legend Michael Martin Murphey, whose #1 worldwide hit song about a young girl and a mysterious horse provided the inspiration for the film. Murphey is also providing new music track for the film's score.

"With our cast now fully vaccinated, we can finally complete the final few days of filming for Wildfire," sad Parkinson. "The opportunity to ignite worldwide press coverage at Cannes corresponds with our timeline for the completion of Wildfire and the launch of the MyFlix service. We are at the cutting edge of the digital streaming revolution that is reinventing how films are distributed, and how new economic models now rule the industry," he concluded.

Media Alert details for the Cannes press corps are being handled directly and through the festival press office. USA coverage of the Hannover House / MyFlix / Wildfire activities at Cannes will begin with wire service photo feeds and television news stories commencing Monday (July 12).

More Information contact: 
Eric Parkinson
Eric@HannoverHouse.com 
818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654873/Hannover-House-and-MyFlix-Look-for-P ...

Hannover House Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at ...
Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Financial and Operating ...
USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021
Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
BK Technologies Names General Payne Chairman
Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a ...
Angle PLC Announces Harvesting CTCs from Brain Metastasis Patients
Hiru Corporation - New Facility Development
Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
29.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21