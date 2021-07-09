Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will …

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will greatly enhance awareness of the upcoming MyFlix site, spark consumer interest in the current WILDFIRE feature film production and motivate general investor interest in Hannover House. Highlights of the Cannes promotions include a satellite tour back to USA TV stations and a meet-and-greet of WILDFIRE stars at the Cannes Palais Park this Sunday. WILDFIRE stars attending Cannes for Hannover House and MyFlix include Native American actresses Mariah Davis (Miss Oklahoma USA 2020) and Olivia Slatton-Fite. The company is promoting the "Native Strong" elements of the WILDFIRE cast and crew, which place the film in an industry leadership position with its support of indigenous talent and filmmakers. WILDFIRE was produced by Snowy Morning, Inc. with some production and financial support from Hannover House in consideration of an option for certain distribution rights and a production credit for MyFlix.