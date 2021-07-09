AMN Healthcare to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and third quarter 2021 outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (833) 968-2219 in the U.S., or +1 778-560-2894 for international callers, and using participant code 5688436. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 416-621-4642 internationally, with access code 5688436.