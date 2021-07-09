MSG Entertainment Completes Acquisition of MSG Networks

The combined company features renowned venues, entertainment brands and regional sports and entertainment networks that together create a powerful platform for partners, advertisers, and consumers. This portfolio, combined with enhanced financial flexibility, better positions the company to pursue current and future growth initiatives such as mobile sports gaming and the company’s planned state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere. In addition, as a result of this transaction, the company is expected to realize meaningful tax efficiencies, as well as cost synergies and interest expense savings.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) (NYSE: MSGE) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MSG Networks Inc. This merger creates a leading entertainment and media company with greater scale and revenue diversity, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences.

Andrew Lustgarten will continue to serve as President of MSG Entertainment, and Andrea Greenberg will join MSG Entertainment and serve as President and CEO of MSG Networks – both reporting to MSG Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO, James Dolan.

Mr. Lustgarten said: “We are pleased to complete this transaction, creating a stronger, more diversified company with both strategic and financial benefits. We look forward to utilizing our collective portfolio of complementary assets to drive new opportunities for customers and partners, as well as long-term value for shareholders.”

Ms. Greenberg said: “MSG Networks now benefits from being part of a larger company with greater resources that will be used to execute on the combined company’s objectives. These include pursuing new initiatives across both entertainment and media with the ultimate goal of driving continued growth.”

As a result of the merger, MSG Networks stockholders received 0.172 shares of MSG Entertainment Class A or Class B common stock for each share of MSG Networks Class A or Class B common stock they owned, as applicable. The merger has been structured to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes for MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks and their stockholders.

Moelis & Company LLC and The Raine Group served as independent financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as independent legal counsel to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of MSG Entertainment. PJT Partners, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as advisors to management of MSG Entertainment in connection with the transaction. LionTree Advisors LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as independent financial advisors and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as independent legal counsel to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of MSG Networks. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as an advisor to management of MSG Networks in connection with the transaction. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to the Dolan family.