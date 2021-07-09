Iveda Launches AI-Based IvedaMobile for Instant Face and License Plate Recognition

Using the camera on the mobile device, IvedaMobile enables instant searches for faces and license plate numbers anytime, anywhere that surveillance cameras are not available or do not cover certain areas. Users can stream live video within seconds without complicated setup or teardown. The platform is ideal for emergency use applications to augment existing security cameras.

MESA, Ariz., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ( OTC: IVDA ), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the launch of the second generation of IvedaMobile. The IvedaMobile app transforms a smartphone or tablet into a video surveillance camera, which becomes a part of an existing video surveillance system integrated with IvedaAI.

IvedaAI facial recognition detects faces in real-time and provides an alert when a match from a face database is found. Today, IvedaAI face recognition is used in thousands of cameras for access control, greeting VIP guests, and identifying known shoplifters and unauthorized individuals. The same functions can now be performed using a mobile device.

Instant License Plate Recognition (LPR) using IvedaMobile creates huge benefits for law enforcement, vehicle parking lots, security teams, government buildings and more. LPR has proven to be effective in crime deterrence, stakeouts, vehicle parking verification, collecting and analyzing data and providing real-time solutions. IvedaMobile is a new tool for security personnel at sporting venues and special public events. It is also ideal for locating a missing child at a crowded mall or searching for a suspected vehicle during an Amber Alert.

Law enforcement agencies who implement IvedaAI with IvedaMobile in their local schools and businesses can provide the app to employees and teachers for streaming live video to law enforcement in an emergency using their smartphone.

IvedaMobile can be used to detect and recognize license plates on moving and stationary vehicles. The technology can detect and recognize license plate number formats from more than 120 countries.

According to Statista, smartphone subscriptions worldwide surpass six billion and is forecast to grow by several hundred million in the next few years and according to Grand View Research, video streaming market is forecast to be worth $223.98 billion by 2028.

“Iveda is leveraging the growth of smartphone use and the market acceptance of video streaming with our IvedaMobile,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “With a simple tap on the IvedaMobile app, officers and other first responders can stream any ongoing incident to dispatchers and commanders on the IvedaAI dashboard, while enabling real-time search for any known suspect or vehicle within the active situation.”

About Iveda

Iveda (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA."

