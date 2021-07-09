checkAd

Abercrombie & Fitch Celebrates Black Joy with Launch of Second “For Justice” Collection

Inspired by the artwork of Columbus, Ohio artist Francesca Miller, the capsule’s proceeds will be donated to The Steve Fund

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of its latest “For Justice, For Joy” capsule. The gender-inclusive “For Justice” collection was first introduced in February with product that was co-designed by members of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s BIPOC Associate Resource Group (ARG) and spoke to racial justice in the associates’ own words. The second capsule features Columbus, Ohio artist Francesca Miller’s artwork emblazoned across a series of tees to celebrate another reflection of Black experiences: Black joy. This collection is now available in stores and online at www.abercrombie.com.

“There is more to our story,” said Miller. “We are beautiful beings. We don’t just cry — we laugh, too. We love. We dream. My work about Black joy documents that side of our story.”

“We were drawn to the joy, optimism, hope and power in Francesca’s work, as well as her talented spirit. We see that joy every day in her murals around Columbus, which is our own backyard. We hope this capsule, and the joy resplendent in all of Francesca’s work, serves as inspiration and power for us all to keep this momentum in the ongoing march toward equity, justice, respect, inclusion and dignity for Black communities,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
As an extension of Abercrombie’s Equity Project, the brand’s social justice and racial equity initiative, Abercrombie & Fitch will be donating the anticipated net proceeds from the collection to The Steve Fund, the nation’s leading organization devoted to supporting the mental health of young people of color.

To learn more about Abercrombie & Fitch’s “For Justice, For Joy” collection and the Abercrombie Equity Project, or to shop the latest capsule, visit the brand’s website at www.abercrombie.com. To view more of Francesca Miller’s work, follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/_callmefree. And to learn more about Abercrombie’s partner, The Steve Fund, and the amazing work they do in support of the mental health of young people of color, please visit www.stevefund.org.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

Abercrombie & Fitch Celebrates Black Joy with Launch of Second “For Justice” Collection Inspired by the artwork of Columbus, Ohio artist Francesca Miller, the capsule’s proceeds will be donated to The Steve FundNEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), …

