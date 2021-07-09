checkAd

VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the ‘Updates in Neuropsych’ panel at the virtual William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on July 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT. VistaGen will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021  

Panel: Updates in Neuropsych
Date: Thursday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair59/panel8/2166208
Registration: To attend the virtual conference, please contact your William Blair representative.

The panel will be held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.

About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Company Contacts
Mark A. McPartland / Mark Flather
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: +1 (650) 577-3606/+1 (650) 577-3617
Email: IR@vistagen.com





