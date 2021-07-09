Avant Brands to Graduate to OTCQX Best Market

checkAd

Kelowna, BC, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (the “Company”, “GTEC” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTCQX Best Markets (“OTCQX”), to graduate from the OTCQB Venture Markets (“OTCQB”), to the OTCQX. Concurrent with the graduation, the Company also expects to change its name to “Avant Brands Inc.

As reported on July 8, 2021, GTEC is expected to rebrand to Avant Brands Inc (“Avant Brands”) at market open on July 12, 2021. Management believes that the rebrand will further align and strengthen the Company's identity as it continues its pursuit to be a North American leader in handcrafted and highly sought-after cannabis brands. The Avant Brands website is anticipated to be live at www.avantbrands.ca  when markets open on July 12, 2021.

Graduating to the OTCQX is a major step in our growth, as we continue to be recognized globally for our ability to consistently produce high quality products,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of the Company. “The graduation demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve the Company's reporting and governance. We believe that the graduation will also provide our existing shareholders with increased liquidity, while expanding our exposure in the United States.

In the United States, the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX under the trading symbol “AVNTF”, effective at the opening of the markets on July 12, 2021. In conjunction with listing on OTCQX, the common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the OTCQB effective upon commencement of trading on the OTCQX. The Company’s shares will remain DTC eligible in order to provide investors access and liquidity in all jurisdictions.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Penny stocks, shells and companies in bankruptcy cannot qualify for OTCQX. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.
